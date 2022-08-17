Monkeypox: WHO reported that cases in the world rose 20% in the last week

(Getty)

More of 35,000 monkeypox cases and 12 deaths were reported in 92 countries so far this year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) at a press conference in Geneva this morning.

Nearly 7,500 cases were reported last week, a 20% increase from the previous week, which was also 20% more than the preceding 7 days said the director general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Also, on the way to driving away the stigma on the places of origin where pathogens are identified, a decision that the WHO had already made with the variants of COVID-19, experts from the health agency agreed rename the two variants (clades) of the monkeypox virus using roman numerals . The variant known as the Congo Basin or Central African will now be called clade I, while the West African will be called clade II..

Most of the confirmed cases that have been reported to the WHO were reported in Europe and the Americas. The health agency reported that, in addition, most of those infected are mens who have sex with men, and stressed “the importance of all countries designing and provide tailored services and information to these communities that protect health, human rights and dignity”.

WHO experts agreed to rename the two variants (clades) of the monkeypox virus using Roman numerals (AFP)

The main focus for all nations should be “stop transmission using effective tools, including enhanced disease surveillance and careful contact tracing,” explained the United Nations health agency.

“Vaccines may also play an important role in controlling the monkeypox outbreak., and in many countries there is a high demand for vaccines from affected communities. However, for the moment, vaccine supply and data on its effectiveness are limited, although we are beginning to receive information from some countries ”.

The WHO expressed concern that “the inequitable access to vaccines that was observed during the coronavirus pandemic will be repeated, and that the poorest countries continue to be left behind.”

The general director of the organization emphasized the precarious health situation of the African continent, “millions of people face hunger and disease in several countries. Drought, conflict, climate change, and rising food, fuel, and fertilizer prices are all contributing to a lack of access to enough food.”

The WHO warned that the supply of vaccines is scarce in the world and that data on its effectiveness are limited (Reuters)

“ Hunger and malnutrition pose a direct threat to health, but they also weaken the body’s defenses and open the door to disease. such as pneumonia, measles and cholera,” Tedros concluded.

In the Infobae cycle, “Conversations with Dr. Stamboulian“, the infectious disease doctor Isabel Cassetti, medical director at Helios Salud and head of the Infectious Diseases Service at Hospital Trinidad de San Isidrospecified that Transmission occurs by close, skin-to-skin contact. In sexual relations, transmission is skin to skin, it is not spread through genital secretions

To avoid falling into the stigma that surrounded the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, the specialist pointed out that “although in general, it affects men more, women if they have this situation of close contact with a sick person, they can be infected”.

