Monolid K-Drama Actors Who Give Us Butterflies

Monolids are a bodily function the place there is no such thing as a crease on the eyelids. It’s a definite and really particular function that some Koreans have and a few don’t have. This function is devoted to a few of our favourite actors who’ve monolids.

Disclaimer: No idol actors are included on this record.

Lee Joon Gi

Lee Joon Gi’s distinct eyes have labored in his favor all through his appearing profession. There have been a number of instances the place he has needed to put on a masks and his sharp eyes have helped him exude the charisma and power of the actual characters.

Track Joong Ki

Track Joong Ki’s monolids are the proper attribute on his youthful face. Along with his capacity to play such contrasting characters in his roles, he’s in a position to make use of them to his benefit. This was particularly the case when he performed a werewolf boy and had just one line in the entire film. Most of his appearing was performed together with his actions and gaze!

Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo has a capability to have each piercing and extremely tender gazes together with his eyes. That is all due to his monolids; not many actors can have an intense glare in addition to have unhappy, pet dog-like eyes!

Park Website positioning Joon

Park Website positioning Joon’s eyes have change into a family title within the Okay-drama world. He’s in a position to present such a wide selection of feelings with them they usually assist get his feelings throughout with plenty of influence as we most just lately noticed in his function in “Itaewon Class.”

Lee Jong Suk

Ah, Lee Jong Suk’s eyes have captured the hearts of many individuals all around the globe. His charismatic glances and delicate smiles on the digicam are sure to make anybody fall in love!

Website positioning Kang Joon

One have a look at Website positioning Kang Joon’s puppy-dog eyes, and our hearts are a puddle of mush. Website positioning Kang Joon has the power to make individuals sympathize together with his unhappy gazes when he’s appearing in a dramatic scene. So many butterflies!

So Ji Sub

The legendary actor So Ji Sub has monolid eyes that may pierce daggers by your coronary heart. His sharp eyes have solely added to his intense and flawless appearing expertise!

Yoo Ah In

Yoo Ah In has tender options that make him seem to have each a child face and a mature face. His monolids positively add to his boyish options, however additionally they assist him when he performs villain and dangerous boy roles. How can we neglect him within the film “Veteran” when he had these intense gazes in each scene?

Yeo Jin Goo

We’ve seen Yeo Jin Goo’s staple monolids since he was a toddler in numerous Okay-dramas and flicks. It was solely a matter of time earlier than he began touchdown lead roles. He’s in a position to suck individuals into his dramas together with his charismatic eyes and deep voice!

Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum’s candy and lovable beauty are emphasised together with his monolids. They offer him a tender gaze in order that when he has unhappy eyes, he actually makes you need to cry. That is the form of energy Park Bo Gum holds!

Yoo Yeon Seok

Yoo Yeon Seok’s eyes make his total look very attractive. He’s identified to be an actor who’s nice at kiss scenes, and his eyes appear so as to add to the romance and build-up of these scenes. What a bonus to have as an actor!

Ryu Jun Yeol

Ryu Jun Yeol’s unconventional beauty all the time appear to work in his favor. He can play candy and sort in addition to imply and darkish. He’s an actor who can play all of it, and his monolid eyes assist him with that versatility.

Lee Sang Yoon

Lee Sang Yoon has bought the whole package deal. Not solely is he extremely gifted in appearing, however he’s additionally good, athletic, and fairly hilarious. The truth that he has monolids solely makes him that rather more engaging!

Kim Woo Bin

We certain do miss seeing Kim Woo Bin in Okay-dramaland. He has been modeling loads as of late and his picture spreads have been a present to his followers. Simply have a look at his capacity to lure you in with simply his eyes.

Woo Do Hwan

With Woo Do Hwan being within the navy, his followers are positively lacking his monolid eyes and heartfelt appearing. He’s been in a position to show in current roles that he can do all of it with regards to appearing. How can we neglect his twin character and roles in “The King: Everlasting Monarch”?

Cho Seung Woo

Cho Seung Woo is a type of actors who’s so proficient {that a} easy look could make you perceive precisely what his characters really feel. His monolid eyes are a staple and this legendary and proficient actor has all the time been in a position to make use of it to his benefit.

Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk has been very busy just lately starring in a number of Okay-dramas in addition to motion pictures. The vulnerability in his eyes makes him a sizzling commodity within the Korean leisure trade, so it’s no surprise he’s getting so many provides!

Hwang In Yeop

One of many newer additions to the monolid Okay-actor fam, Hwang In Yeop has talked about that his eyes are his finest function. He has additionally stated that his eyes could make him appear to be a chilly particular person, which is nice for the roles the place he must be edgier.

Hey Soompiers, which of those actors with monolids is your favourite?

