Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Maharashtra And Gujarat Brace For Heavy Rainfall As of late, Heavy Showers To Proceed Over Northeast India | 📰 LatestLY

New Delhi, August 19: Heavy rainfall is anticipated to lash Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal nowadays, i.e. on Thursday, August 19, the India Meteorological Division (IMD) stated in its newest climate forecast. In its all-India climate bulletin, the IMD stated that enhanced rainfall task is anticipated over Central India right through the following 2-3 days. Additionally, standard rainfall task with heavy rainfall could be very most likely over Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on August 19 and over Madhya Pradesh from August 19 to twenty.

KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-Basic of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai took to Twitter and stated that as in line with the forecast nowadays, there’s a chance of heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, particularly over North Konkan, Northern Madhya Maharashtra & portions of Vidarbha area. Maharashtra Rains Forecast: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Portions of State Until August 19, IMD Problems Caution for Marathwada and Konkan.

Right here’s the tweet by means of KS Hosalikar:

येत्या २४ तासात महाराष्ट्रात काही भागात मुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता आहे. अधिक माहितीसाठी प्रादेशिक हवामान केंन्द्र, मुंबई संकेत स्थळाला भेट ध्या As in line with IMD forecast nowadays, there’s chance of heavy rains in Maharashtra, particularly over N Konkan, N Madhy Mah & portions of Vidarbha too %.twitter.com/pjPzhuvQW1 — Okay S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 18, 2021

Within the climate forecast, the IMD stated that the rainfall task over Northeast India right through the following 24 hours. “Remoted heavy to very heavy rainfall could be very more likely to proceed over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim right through subsequent 24 hours. Lower in depth with most likely incidence of remoted heavy rainfall over the above areas right through next 3-4 days”. the IMD forecast stated.

Giving information about the elements prerequisites in portions of India, the IMD stated that sturdy southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India will proceed to be triumphant until August 19, 2021. The IMD stated that there might be greater rainfall task over Northwest India from August 19 with rainfall anticipated over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar this week.

