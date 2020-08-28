Monsoon session 2020: Lok Sabha Speaker said – MPs and staff will have to conduct Karona test 72 hours before the start of the session

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that 72 hours before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, MPs will be requested to get an investigation for the corona virus. The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin from September 14 and continue till October one. Also Read – Medication used to treat cats will prevent cancer! Scientist made a big claim

Birla said that apart from the MPs, all the people, including the officials of the ministry, representatives of the media, employees of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat, are likely to enter the Parliament House complex before the session begins to be investigated. Also Read – Haryana: Urban areas will be locked on Monday and Tuesday, only they will get exemption

In the wake of Kovid-19, a meeting was held with officials of both the Houses, Ministry of Health, DRDO and other agencies to finalize the preparations for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The meeting was attended by Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research Balram Bhargava, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other officials. Also Read – Punjab: Relief amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given on death of journalist from Kovid-19, CM announced

After the meeting, Birla said, “The seating arrangement in both the houses (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) will be in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health in view of Kovid-19. Extensive arrangements have been made to organize the session. He said that arrangements are being made to conduct a security check (jiro touch) during the session without touching it.

Sources said that the monsoon session is likely to be held in two shifts in the morning and evening. It is believed that such a system has been considered to be due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

(input language)