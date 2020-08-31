Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha: Monsoon session of Parliament will start from 14th September, Opposition will attack on these issues including China clash

New Delhi: Notification has been issued on Monday regarding the monsoon session of Lok Sabha amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. According to the notification, the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha will begin from September 14 and end on October 1. Regarding the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the opposition has indicated that it will try to surround the government on the China issue, epidemic and economic situation. At the same time, the priority of the government will be to approve the proposed laws to be replaced by about a dozen bills and ordinance in the same number. Also Read – Corona hit Indian economy, GDP growth rate minus 23.9 percent

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that "this time the monsoon session of Parliament is being organized in a new form amid the situation of Kovid-19 epidemic. There are many important ordinances to be passed in the form of bills. "He said," There are 11 ordinances which have to be brought for consideration. "Any ordinance needs to be approved by the Parliament in the form of a bill within six months."

Important ordinances to be taken during the session include the Pandemic Disease Amendment Ordinance – 2020, Commerce Promotion and Facilitation Ordinance 2020, Farmer Empowerment and Protection Agreement, Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Ordinance 2020.

At the same time, the government faced opposition from the opposition on issues such as Corona epidemic in Parliament, skirmishes between soldiers of India and China in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh, problems of the economy, unemployment, migrant laborers, allegations on PM Cayers Korsha, Facebook-WhatsApp Will have to.

One and a half dozen important bills are pending in Parliament, including Social Security Code 2019, Maintenance and Welfare of Elderly Amendment Bill, Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, Industrial Relations Code 2019, Professional Safety, Health and Working Status Code 2019, Company Amendment Bill 2020 etc. Huh .

