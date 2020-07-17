Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned due to Corona’s increasing case

Bhopal: The decision to postpone the monsoon session of the assembly has been unanimously decided in an all-party meeting due to the increasing impact of the Corona transition in Madhya Pradesh. Based on the decision of the meeting, the proposal will be sent to the in-charge Governor Anandi Ben Patel. Also Read – Rajasthan Update: 159 new cases of corona in Rajasthan, four more deaths, see complete list

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was to begin on July 20. After an all-party meeting in the Legislative Assembly in Bhopal has been postponed. Please tell that in Madhya Pradesh, there have been 20,378 cases of corona virus infection and 689 people have died in the state.

The Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh assembly, which was scheduled to begin from July 20, has been canceled after an all-party meeting at the Assembly in Bhopal.

Principal Secretary of Legislative Assembly A. P. Singh has said on Friday that due to increasing Corona infection, an all-party meeting was convened for the monsoon session of the assembly from July 20, in this meeting, it has been decided to postpone the monsoon session. This proposal of the decision taken in the all-party meeting will be sent to the Governor.

Explain that the state’s five-day monsoon session was proposed from July 20. The session was scheduled to run until 24 July. A total of five meetings were to be held in this.