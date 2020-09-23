Monsoon session of Parliament adjourned sine die, many records set

new Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, about eight days before its scheduled time, but despite the short duration, 25 Bills were passed during the session in both houses of Parliament. Many records were made in this short session of work. At the same time, eight opposition members were suspended for the rest of the session on Sunday due to uproar in the Rajya Sabha. Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha houses worked for ten consecutive days. There was no holiday in the house on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read – Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dies from Corona, PM Modi expressed grief

Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu, in his traditional address before adjourning the session indefinitely, said that the session was historic in some cases as members of the Upper House were seated at five other places under the new seating arrangement. This has never happened before in the history of the Upper House.

104.47 percent functioning in Rajya Sabha

Chairman Naidu said that 25 Bills were passed or returned during the session. With this, six Bills were introduced. Bills passed during the session include three important bills related to agriculture sector, epidemic amendment bill, foreign contribution regulation amendment bill and Jammu Kashmir Official Language Bill etc.

During this session 104.47 percent work was done. Due to the disruption on various issues, there was a loss of three hours in the functioning of the House, while the House sat for an additional three hours and 26 minutes. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha said that the total percentage of functioning in the Upper House during the last four sessions has been 96.13.

167 percent functioning in monsoon session of Lok Sabha

At the same time, the meeting of the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely on Wednesday, about eight days before its scheduled time. Despite the short duration, 25 Bills were passed in the lower house and 167 percent functioning.

Lok Sabha made many records

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla termed the holding of the monsoon session in the midst of the corona virus epidemic as ‘historic’ in many ways and said that even in such a situation, the active support and positive participation of the members led to the setting of new records of work productivity, which 167 percent. He said that it was more than the other sessions.

10 Lok Sabha meetings held without leave

The Speaker said that during the monsoon session commencing from September 14, 10 Lok Sabha meetings were held without leave, in which a total of 60 hours of proceedings were completed as compared to the scheduled 37 hours. In this way, the proceedings of the assembly lasted for an additional 23 hours. Birla said that legislative work was done in 68 percent of the time in the session and non-legislative work was done in the remaining 32 percent of the time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the Lok Sabha during this time.

There was also a constitutional obligation to call the session

At the same time, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the total percentage of functioning in the Upper House during the last four sessions was 96.13 percent. The Speaker termed it unfortunate for the last two days to not participate in the functioning of the House by members of some opposition parties. He revealed the reasons behind calling this session and said that there was a constitutional obligation to call it. Also, when he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that when the people of all regions are working, then the responsibility given to the MPs should be fulfilled.

For the first time in history, the Deputy Chairman was given notice of removal

Naidu said that for the first time in the history of Rajya Sabha, it has happened that the Deputy Chairman was given notice to be removed. The Chairman said that he rejected it as it was not in accordance with the rules. He then described the incidents in the House as “painful”. He requested the absent members in the House that such incidents do not recur in future and the dignity of the House should remain.

Eight opposition members were suspended

Eight opposition members were suspended on Monday for uproar during the passage of two agriculture bills on Sunday. The suspended members include Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress, Rajiv Satav of Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Sanjay Singh of AAP, KK Ragesh of CPI (M) and Elamaram Karim. During the same session, NDA candidate Harivansh was elected again as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

2,300 unstarred questions answered

At the same time, in his address in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said that 2,300 unstarred questions of the members were answered during the session. During this time, 370 cases were raised in zero hours and till late night on September 20, 88 members raised issues of public importance. Birla said that under Rule 377, 181 cases were raised of public importance and in most of these answers were also given by the concerned ministry.

Answers were received from the Ministries on 57.17 percent cases in the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that while answers were received from the ministries on 57.17 per cent of the cases in the 15th Lok Sabha, in the 17th Lok Sabha, more than 98 per cent of the answers were received. He said, “It has been my constant endeavor to get answers from the Ministries within the stipulated period of one month.” The Lok Sabha Speaker said that 40 statements were given by the Ministers in the lower house in the monsoon session, of which the statements on the Kovid-19 epidemic, the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and the situation in East Ladakh are prominent.