Monsoon will return from next week, heavy rains may occur in many states, know about IMD’s report about the weather

new Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that the onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to begin by the end of next week. On the other hand, heavy rains are expected in Odisha as a low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around 20 September. Delhi did not receive rains for the 11th consecutive day on Friday, although the forecast of the Meteorological Department predicted light drizzle. Although the monsoon is not yet over, the Safdarjung Observatory last recorded rainfall (1.3 mm) on September 8. It is noteworthy that the figures of Safdarjung Observatory are considered to be representative figures of the city. Also Read – England vs Australia 3rd ODI Probable XI: England and Australia teams can take off with these players today

For the last few days, there has been an increase in temperature due to no rain in Delhi. On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded between 37 ° C and 40 ° C in most parts of the city. According to the meteorological department data, the national capital has recorded 78 percent less rainfall so far in September. Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall as compared to 617.8 mm normal since the onset of monsoon from June 1. Also Read – Weather Updates: Chance of rain in Delhi-NCR, know how the weather will be in your city

The IMD has also stated that the monsoon is likely to be in Delhi for a longer period of time and its onset in “early October”. However, the Meteorological Department said that the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from West Rajasthan is likely to begin by the end of next week. The department said that conditions are likely to be favorable for the return of monsoon in the next two days. Temperatures are being recorded above normal in the plains of North India. Also Read – Weather Report Update: Three deaths due to lightning in UP, heat in most parts of the country

Indian Meteorological Department Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said, “This is one of the weather patterns that we see when conditions are favorable for the monsoon to go.” We do not see the possibility of monsoon rains in West Rajasthan after 20 September. “

IMD has revised the monsoon withdrawal dates this year. According to the new table, the monsoon was expected to return on September 17. However, it has been delayed due to a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The withdrawal of southwest monsoon from west Rajasthan also makes conditions favorable for the cold. Heavy rains are expected over the next two days in many parts of Central and South India.

IMD has issued Orange alert for Saturday in Kerala, Goa and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Orange alert has also been issued for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday. So far, the country has received seven percent more rainfall than normal.

In Odisha, the state government has asked the district administrations to be prepared to deal with any flood-like situation and landslides as a low-lying area is likely to form in the northeastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas around 20 September is.

Under its influence, heavy rains are likely to occur in many parts of Odisha by 23 September. The department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in some areas during this period. Surface winds can move at a speed of 45–55 km per hour over the Bay of North-East Bengal and the Gulf of East-Central Bengal nearby.

The Meteorological Center has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea off the Odisha coast from September 20 and said that those living in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by Sunday. In view of the weather forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena issued an advisory to the District Magistrates and asked them to be prepared to deal with any situation like floods and landslides in hilly areas.

The SRC asked the district magistrates to monitor the situation closely. Meanwhile, after heavy rains in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, all 27 gates of Jayakwadi dam have been opened. The water released from the Jayakwadi dam has reached 94,320 cusecs (cubic feet per second) and the revenue department has been kept on alert.

However, the weather remained dry and humid in most parts of North India. There was no respite from the humid weather in Punjab and Haryana as mercury was recorded above normal level. The highest temperature in Haryana was recorded at 39.7 degree Celsius in Hisar, which is three degrees above normal. Chandigarh, the shared capital of the two states, was also humid and the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.