MONSTA X And Lovelyz’s Sujeong Talk About A Funny Encounter Between Their Two Groups

On Might 28, MONSTA X and Lovelyz’s Sujeong appeared as visitors on the SBS Energy FM radio present “Cultwo Present.”

Throughout the present, a listener despatched in a query for I.M that stated, “I heard that you just as soon as did a humorous dance since you thought a boy group could be popping out of the elevator, nevertheless it turned out to be Lovelyz as a substitute.” The query made all the opposite MONSTA X members crack up within the background, whereas I.M assumed a considerate expression.

I.M stated, “I’ve a really particular reminiscence about this incident. I assumed that GOT7 was within the elevator, so I used to be getting ready to welcome them. Then the doorways opened, and it was Lovelyz.”

Sujeong additionally recalled the incident and stated, “You might hear the sounds from outdoors even earlier than the elevator doorways opened. It was actually loud. We might hear a Lovelyz track enjoying. We thought, ‘Oh, that’s so humorous!’ after which the doorways opened and he was dancing. We didn’t actually know one another, and we didn’t need to embarrass him, so we tried our greatest to carry in our laughter.”

Requested what track it was, I.M stated, “I believe it was ‘Ah-Choo.’ It was an excellent track.” Kihyun added, “He sang that track on a regular basis again then.”

MONSTA X is presently selling their new mini album, “FANTASIA X,” whereas Sujeong is selling her solo debut with “Tiger Eyes.”

