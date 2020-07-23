General News

MONSTA X And Monbebe Become Members Of Good Neighbor’s The Neighbors Club For Meaningful Donations

July 23, 2020
MONSTA X and their fan membership Monbebe are being acknowledged for his or her significant contributions!

On July 22, Starship Leisure revealed, “MONSTA X and their fan membership Monbebe have develop into members of Good Neighbor’s The Neighbors Club.”

The Neighbors Club is a standing awarded to those that have made contributions of no less than 10 million gained (roughly $8,380) a yr to the worldwide humanitarian NGO and who partake in significant actions to assist foster a tradition of giving assist to these in want. Different members of The Neighbors Club embrace So Ji Sub, Kim Hyun Joo, Go Ara, and Lee Seung Chul.

In March, MONSTA X made a donation of 100 million gained (roughly $83,800) to Good Neighbors to assist these in want within the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province areas amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Listening to this, their fan membership Monbebe additionally stepped up voluntarily to make their very own donations.

On this foundation, Good Neighbors contacted MONSTA X to ask them to affix The Neighbors Club, and it’s stated that the members of MONSTA X expressed a powerful need to have Monbebe be part of them, which is how each MONSTA X and Monbebe joined The Neighbors Club collectively. The group additionally said, “We want to share the love now we have acquired from followers with these in want.”

MONSTA X is at the moment gearing up for his or her upcoming “MONSTA X Dwell From Seoul With Luv” on-line live performance, which is able to happen on August 9.

