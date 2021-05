MONSTA X will be making a comeback!

On May 1 at 10 p.m. KST, MONSTA X surprised fans with the announcement on Twitter of a new mini album titled “One of a Kind.” The new mini album will be released a month from now on June 1.

This is MONSTA X’s first Korean comeback since the release of their third studio album “Fatal Love” and title track “Love Killa” in November 2020.

What are you hoping to see for MONSTA X’s comeback?