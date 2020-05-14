MONSTA X Announces Postponement Of U.S. And Canada Tour

Starship Leisure has introduced their determination to postpone MONSTA X’s “2020 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada.”

The tour, which was initially scheduled to be held in June and July, will now be placed on maintain till the COVID-19 scenario is stabilized.

Beneath is the company’s full assertion:

Hiya. That is Starship Leisure. We thank everybody for his or her curiosity in and help for “2020 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada.”

Because the variety of confirmed COVID-19 instances world wide continues to extend world wide, please perceive that we have now determined to postpone the “2020 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada” exhibits that have been scheduled for June and July of 2020 so as to prioritize the well being of the viewers, artists, and employees.

In order that we could maintain the live shows after the COVID-19 scenario is stabilized, we’ll regulate the scenario and safe new dates for the tour. All ticket holders will probably be contacted shortly by their unique level of buy. We ask followers for his or her understanding, and we’ll share the up to date schedule as quickly as it’s finalized.

As soon as once more, we ask followers who’ve been ready for the “2020 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada” for his or her type understanding.

Thanks.