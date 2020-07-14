MONSTA X Announces Rescheduled Dates For U.S. And Canada Tour

MONSTA X has revealed their rescheduled plans for concert events in america and Canada.

Again in Might, the group introduced the postponement of their “2020 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada” as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 13 native time, new dates had been shared for the tour, which is now deliberate for April and Might of 2021.

Stops have been introduced for Washington D.C., Atlantic Metropolis, Boston, New York Metropolis, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Price, Denver, Phoenix, San Jose, and Los Angeles.

MONSTA X will quickly be holding an internet live performance titled “MONSTA X LIVE FROM SEOUL WITH LUV,” which has been rescheduled to August as a result of Shownu’s latest eye surgical procedure.