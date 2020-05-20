MONSTA X, Apink, iKON, Oh My Woman, And More Announced For TikTok’s Online Concert Lineup

TikTok introduced some thrilling information for followers who’re caught at residence as a result of international COVID-19 pandemic!

On Could 25, the video-sharing community service will maintain an internet live performance known as “TikTok Stage Reside From Seoul.” The lineup contains Apink, AKMU, Oh My Woman, MONSTA X, iKON, KARD, Kang Daniel, CIX, and CRAVITY.

With main artists main the Okay-pop scene set to seem, followers are already anticipating what sort of levels they’ll carry out.

For the primary time, TikTok will try an internet live performance to suit this period of social distancing. It will likely be the primary vertical reside live performance from Korea. Followers from all around the world will have the ability to watch and make donations to a worthy trigger.

“TikTok Stage Reside From Seoul” will start on Could 25 at 6 p.m. KST and be broadcast reside all around the world by way of TikTok. Comply with the account (@TikTok_Stage) upfront to obtain a notification for it.

Are you wanting ahead to this occasion?

