MONSTA X, LOONA, Kim Seon Ho, And More Win At 2020 Asia Model Awards

Many celebrities had been honored on the 2020 Asia Model Awards!

This 12 months marks the fifteenth anniversary of the Asia Model Awards, which celebrates Asia’s mannequin, style, and wonder industries, well-known Asian fashions and stars, and Okay-pop. The 2020 Asia Model Awards was held on December 5 in an untact (non face-to-face contact) format at SETEC in Seoul and was streamed reside through YouTube and V LIVE. The winners despatched in video acceptance speeches that had been performed on the ceremony.

Discover the winners under:

New Star Award — Male Actor: Lee Shin Younger

New Star Award — Feminine Actress: Shin Ye Eun

New Star Award — Male Artist: CRAVITY

New Star Award — Feminine Artist: Weeekly

Asia SNS Star Award: Yang Jee Hai

Korea Designer Award: Choi Chung Hoon

Fashionista Award: Block B’s P.O, Joo Woo Jae, Jang Do Yeon

Standard Star Award — Male Actor: Ong Seong Wu

Standard Star Award — Feminine Actress: Son Dam Bi

Standard Star Award — Feminine Artist: LOONA

Standard Star Award — Male Artist: ATEEZ

Rising Star Award — Male Actor: Yang Kyung Received

Rising Star Award — Feminine Actress: Jeon Mi Do

Rising Star Award — Model: Jung Hyuk

Rising Star Award — Singer: LEENALCHI

Model Star Award: Kim Seon Ho (Korea), Lee Sung Kyung (Korea), Siti Saleha (Malaysia), Enerel Javzandulam (Mongolia), Jasmine Maierhofer (Philippines), Thidalat Vongsili (Laos), Yanli Ma (China), Vanessa Ho (Singapore), Adrian Wong Chun Shing (Hong Kong), Ilkhom Yulchiev (Uzbekistan), Erik (Vietnam), Pimprapa Tangprabhaporn (Thailand)

Asia Particular Award: Phway Phway (Myanmar), Ji Chen (China)

Asia Star Award — Singer: MONSTA X

Asia Star Award — Actor: Joo Ji Hoon

Asia Star Award — Model: Shin Hyun Ji

Congratulations to all the winners!

Supply (1) (2)