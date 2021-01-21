MONSTA X Opens Up About Feeling Closer Than Family + Their Goals For 2021 And The Future

In a current interview and pictorial for Magnificence+ journal, MONSTA X shared their ideas on their close-knit bond and the way they received to the place they’re at the moment.

When requested about their busy schedules and their fame each inside Korea and overseas, the MONSTA X members spoke humbly about increase their reputation over the course of their profession. Chief Shownu mentioned, “Whereas progressively gaining recognition little by little, I believe we’ve been leaving an impression on folks.”

Joohoney remarked, “Though it isn’t simple, I believe being constant is the reply. I believe you possibly can construct your capability to seize a chance when one comes your means.” I.M chimed in, “Slightly than utilizing innate expertise that we had from the beginning, I believe it was extra effort, finding out, and arduous work on our half.”

Describing how what he thought-about a weak point finally was one in every of his strengths, Kihyun mentioned, “Truthfully, I don’t consider my voice as distinctive or particular. However after I debuted, with the ability to pull off any sort of music turned a power.”

As for MONSTA X’s musical identification, Joohoney commented, “Slightly than being certain to at least one idea, I believe we have to stay open. Slightly than issues like an attractive idea or a robust idea, I believe MONSTA X itself must turn out to be a style.”

Hyungwon additionally spoke in regards to the group’s objectives for the long run, sharing, “Slightly than obtain one thing shortly, I really feel extra strongly that we have to be constant for a very long time. By persistently working arduous and training for a very long time, we have been in a position to make a music that many individuals favored.”

Kihyun equally talked about that he hoped to have the ability to do the work he beloved for a very long time, including, “Slightly than obtain one thing in 2021, I’d love to do the issues that we’ve needed to delay since 2020, like our world tour. I’d wish to correctly showcase the songs from the albums we launched in 2020.”

Lastly, the MONSTA X members opened up about simply how a lot they imply to at least one one other. “Each on stage and off stage, we’re actually shut and have a tight-knit bond,” mentioned Hyungwon. “We rely on one another like household—at occasions, much more than household.”

Minhyuk agreed, “I actually really feel essentially the most comfy once I’m with the opposite members, extra so than anybody else. Nowadays, I really feel extra comfy with them than I do with my household.”

