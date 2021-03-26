MONSTA X Postpones Their U.S. And Canada Tour For 2nd Time

MONSTA X has introduced a second postponement of their U.S. and Canada tour.

Final yr, MONSTA X rescheduled their “2020 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the tour was initially scheduled to happen in June and July 2020, the group’s live performance dates have been pushed again to April and Might 2021.

On March 25, Starship Leisure formally introduced in each Korean and English that in gentle of the continued pandemic, they might be suspending MONSTA X’s tour a second time, with additional particulars concerning the new dates to come back.

The company’s full English assertion is as follows:

Good day, that is Starship Leisure. Thanks very a lot on your curiosity and assist in “2021 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada.” We remorse to announce that “2021 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada” initially scheduled for April-Might 2021 is being rescheduled resulting from an increase within the variety of COVID-19 confirmed circumstances around the globe. Please perceive that we have now determined to postpone the efficiency of “2021 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada” to carry the live performance in steady situation. We plan to safe a brand new efficiency schedule, placing the protection of followers, artists and employees first. All tickets can be honored and legitimate for the brand new dates as soon as they’re rescheduled. We ask for beneficiant understanding of the followers who’ve been ready for the “2021 MONSTA X World Tour in US/Canada.” Additional bulletins can be made as quickly as new dates are finalized.

Supply (1)