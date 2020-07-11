MONSTA X Reschedules Online Concert Due To Shownu’s Health Issue

MONSTA X has shared that their upcoming on-line live performance “MONSTA X LIVE FROM SEOUL WITH LUV” has been postponed in an effort to prioritize Shownu’s restoration from eye surgical procedure.

On July 10, the next assertion was shared by their company:

Hi there, that is Starship Leisure. To begin with, thanks a lot on your curiosity and assist in “MONSTA X LIVE FROM SEOUL WITH LUV.” Final week, MONSTA X member Shownu needed to endure emergency surgical procedure as a result of analysis of ‘Left Retinal Detachment (Amotio Retinae)’ and he’s presently recovering by relaxation. After cautious consideration of the artist’s situation, we determined to postpone and reschedule the “MONSTA X LIVE FROM SEOUL WITH LUV,” which was initially scheduled for July 25 at 11 p.m. (EST) / July 26 at 12 p.m. (KST). We ask on your beneficiant understanding that we’ve got inevitably postponed the present in an effort to put the artist’s well being first for a greater efficiency, and hereby let you realize the rescheduled present date as beneath; Rescheduled date of MONSTA X LIVE FROM SEOUL WITH LUV August 8 11 p.m. (EST) / August 9 12 p.m. (KST) We sincerely apologize to the numerous followers who’ve been ready for the present and can proceed to ensure Shownu receives enough relaxation and therapy till his situation improves. As soon as once more, thanks on your love and assist in “MONSTA X LIVE FROM SEOUL WITH LUV.” Thanks.

MONSTA X launched their first English album “All About Luv” in February, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, and so they went on to make a Korean comeback in Might with “FANTASIA.” Whereas that they had a world tour deliberate to start with a live performance in Seoul in Might, it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get effectively quickly, Shownu!

