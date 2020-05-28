MONSTA X Talks About Picking “FANTASIA” For Their Title Observe, Which Drama Characters They’d Play, And More

On Could 27, MONSTA X appeared as friends on the MBC FM4U radio present “Kim Shin Younger’s Midday Track of Hope.”

Throughout the present, the group talked about their newest album “FANTASIA X,” their Billboard achievements, their current hobbies, and extra.

In response to Kim Shin Younger’s remark about their international recognition, the members stated, “One in every of our American workers members instructed us they thought we might rank within the Prime 10. It’s not a straightforward factor to do, so we form of dismissed it. However we have been shocked to seek out that we ranked at No. 5.” MONSTA X made their Billboard 200 debut at No. 5 earlier this yr with their English-language album “All About Luv.”

MONSTA X additionally talked about how they selected “FANTASIA” as their title observe. Minhyuk stated, “It wasn’t ‘Fantasia’ at first. It was a contest between two songs, and for numerous causes, we selected ‘FANTASIA.’ After adjusting it about 4 to 5 instances, it turned the tune it’s now.”

Kihyun stated, “It felt a bit uncomfortable as a result of we weren’t fairly glad with what we have been doing. The opposite tune in competitors hasn’t been launched but. It’s being held tightly below wraps. It would in all probability come out within the subsequent album.”

MONSTA X then answered a collection of random questions on the present. Requested to choose the member most certainly to maintain quiet in the event that they gained the lottery, I.M stated, “It’s not me. I suppose I might inform them. I believe Shownu wouldn’t.” He added, “It’s not a nasty factor. Shownu doesn’t actually discuss himself that a lot, so I don’t suppose he would inform us if we gained the lottery.”

One other query was about whether or not they would desire to play Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) in “Crash Touchdown on You” or Park Sae Roy (Park Search engine marketing Joon) in “Itaewon Class.” Minhyuk stated, “I haven’t seen both drama, however the reply is clear. Hyun Bin. I like his sharp appears and vibe.”

Joohoney stated, “For me, it’s ‘Itaewon Class.’ I’m the sort to get immersed right into a drama, so I appreciated that it was very life like. I really feel like that’s a scenario I might be in. I’m additionally watching ‘The World of the Married’ proper now. I made a decision to binge it.”

MONSTA X dropped their newest album, “FANTASIA X,” and the title observe “FANTASIA” on Could 26.

