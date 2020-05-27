MONSTA X Talks About Their New Album “FANTASIA X,” Their Global Promotions, And More

On Could 26, MONSTA X held a web-based showcase to mark the discharge of their new mini album “FANTASIA X.”

Chief Shownu mentioned, “That is our first home promotion in a very long time, so we labored arduous with the intention to good every part. We predict that one of the best ways to repay the followers who’re at all times giving us love and assist is thru good music and performances. We’ll work arduous to indicate them that.”

Kihyun mentioned, “This album was a painstaking course of. We stored altering and adjusting the songs, and we practiced actually arduous as effectively. I’m completely satisfied that we will present everybody the songs we took such bother over. It’s not simply the vibe from the melody, beat, and lyrics, however our efficiency provides a brand new component to the songs. Our title monitor was made naturally with out limiting ourselves to conventions. It comprises the message that we needs to be as freeform as potential, delivered in our personal energetic type.”

Minhyuk mentioned, “Total, all of the songs have a pure and flamboyant vibe. There’s a number of leather-based, within the type of outdated Western motion pictures set within the wilderness. We tried to mix an attractive vibe with a free-spirited vibe. We tried a number of numerous ideas, from all gold to vivid colours. ‘FANTASIA’ means essentially the most lovely and sensible a part of your life, so we labored to seize that facet of ourselves.”

Joohoney and I.M additionally talked about their self-produced tracks on the album. Joohoney mentioned, “‘FLOW’ is a tune that compares us to swans. Swans are lovely on the water, however they’re paddling like mad below the water. I in contrast swans to the movie star life-style. I wished it to have a comforting message, like we should always float occasionally.” He added, “‘Stand Up’ is a fan tune for Monbebe [fandom name]. It implies that we should always all collect energy and rise up collectively. It’s a theme that I hope will give individuals energy in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

I.M mentioned, “‘Zone’ is within the EDM type, so it’s enjoyable to take heed to. It comprises a assured vibe and implies that we’re the perfect on this zone. I actually wish to sing it at live shows.”

MONSTA X additionally addressed their future necessary navy service, with Shownu saying, “No particulars have been determined but about my enlistment. As a result of nothing has been determined but, I’m going to do the perfect I can in MONSTA X proper now.”

Joohoney mentioned, “I took a break earlier than I returned for this comeback. I labored arduous with the intention to return with a greater mindset and place. I actually wish to see Monbebe. We will’t at all times present how a lot work MONSTA X does for Monbebe, however I firmly imagine that they know anyway. I hope that Monbebe can acquire energy, similar to everybody else. MONSTA X will cheer you on.”

Over the previous few years, MONSTA X has broadened their international attain with a world tour, the Jingle Ball tour in the US, rating excessive on music charts like Oricon and the Billboard 200, and frequent appearances on U.S. community tv. I.M mentioned, “It was an honor. We imagine that it was attributable to our followers all over the world that we had been in a position to do these issues. I really feel overwhelmed simply desirous about it. They’re all completely satisfied reminiscences.”

Minhyuk mentioned with amusing, “Surrounded by well-known international artists, I assumed that I had change into a well-known international artist as effectively.” Hyungwon mentioned in regards to the Jingle Ball Tour, “It was a brand new expertise for us to satisfy an viewers of 100,000 with singers whose music we regularly listened to.”

