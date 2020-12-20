MONSTA X Tests Negative For COVID-19

The entire MONSTA X members have examined adverse for COVID-19.

On December 18, it was reported {that a} “The King of Masks Singer” employees member who took half within the present’s filming shoot on December 15 had been identified with COVID-19.

As MONSTA X members Minhyuk and Kihyun had each participated within the shoot in query, Starship Leisure introduced that the entire MONSTA X members and their employees had chosen to endure testing for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

On the morning of December 19, Starship Leisure formally introduced that every one of the MONSTA X members had examined adverse for the virus.

The company’s full assertion is as follows:

Howdy, that is Starship Leisure. We’re notifying you of MONSTA X’s COVID-19 take a look at outcomes. Following the confirmed COVID-19 analysis of a “The King of Masks Singer” employees member who participated within the filming shoot attended by MONSTA X members Minhyuk and Kihyun, the entire MONSTA X members and their employees underwent testing for COVID-19 yesterday (December 18) as a precautionary measure. In keeping with their take a look at outcomes from the Seoul Testing Middle, the entire MONSTA X members examined adverse for COVID-19. We’re at present nonetheless ready for the take a look at outcomes of a number of employees members. We apologize for giving the followers trigger for concern, and we’ll proceed to observe authorities pointers and train much more warning sooner or later to stop the unfold [of COVID-19]. Thanks.

Supply (1)