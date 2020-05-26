General News

MONSTA X Thrills Monbebes With High-Octane “FANTASIA” MV: Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions

May 26, 2020
3 Min Read

MONSTA X’s followers Monbebes are in love with their new music video!

The group made a comeback on Could 26 at 6 p.m. KST with their eighth mini album “FANTASIA X” and its title monitor “FANTASIA.”

With followers everywhere in the globe celebrating their comeback, sharing favourite moments from the “FANTASIA” MV, and extra, many hashtags have been trending worldwide on Twitter! They included #MONSTAX_FANTASIA, #MONSTA_X, #몬스타엑스_판타지아 (MONSTA X FANTASIA), and extra.

Monbebes have been exhibiting how all of the members shine within the video.

And the beautiful cinematography has wowed everybody!

Followers have additionally observed fascinating issues within the MV and shared theories.

https://twitter.com/honeystwin/standing/1265229273775865857/

General, there’s tons to like in “FANTASIA”!

You realize what to do.

What do you consider “FANTASIA”?

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment