MONSTA X Thrills Monbebes With High-Octane “FANTASIA” MV: Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions

MONSTA X’s followers Monbebes are in love with their new music video!

The group made a comeback on Could 26 at 6 p.m. KST with their eighth mini album “FANTASIA X” and its title monitor “FANTASIA.”

With followers everywhere in the globe celebrating their comeback, sharing favourite moments from the “FANTASIA” MV, and extra, many hashtags have been trending worldwide on Twitter! They included #MONSTAX_FANTASIA, #MONSTA_X, #몬스타엑스_판타지아 (MONSTA X FANTASIA), and extra.

Monbebes have been exhibiting how all of the members shine within the video.

kihyun’s excessive be aware by no means fail to impress me he’s our most important vocal..#MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/2gWkjMt2hZ — winterbeartaehyung (@winterbeartaeh3) Could 26, 2020

And the beautiful cinematography has wowed everybody!

the aesthetics this period are insane omg #MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/x6A5MU6Kxi — I put FANTASIA X ✨ on my provider (@HobiOnMyCarrier) Could 26, 2020

Followers have additionally observed fascinating issues within the MV and shared theories.

I can not see Kihyun’s face however looks like solely Shownu’s eyes are open why tho?#MONSTA_X #MONSTAX_FANTASIA @OfficialMonstaX pic.twitter.com/wVBU3gpvye — Sahael ?⋈ #기다려 (@SahaelMxMbb) Could 26, 2020

I NOTICED SOMETHING… WHEN HYUNGWON IS IN FRONT OF THE MIRROR HIS REFLECTION IS MINHYUK… AND MINHYUK REFLECTION IS HYUNGWON…#MONSTA_X #MONSTAX_FANTASIA #몬스타엑스_판타지아 pic.twitter.com/AZFVieMvvl — minhyuk’s akachan. FANTASIA X.✨ (@lovingwhalemin) Could 26, 2020

it seems like mx climbed stairs(comply with) to achieve the golden fancy space(fantasia) #MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/54qddt6bHM — RENA (@renahaa5020) Could 26, 2020

https://twitter.com/honeystwin/standing/1265229273775865857/

General, there’s tons to like in “FANTASIA”!

The tune, the efficiency, their outfits every little thing is simply so superb

The dance is admittedly bone-breaking fashion laborious and they’re proper it is a dance solely Monsta X can do and so they do it so excellent

I actually love each element I am so pleased with you @OfficialMonstaX #MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/N3w1tXMxdt — Sahael ?⋈ #기다려 (@SahaelMxMbb) Could 26, 2020

If I’m quiet it’s as a result of I’m really speechless. I’ve no phrases. I’m in awe with the music video. The total album is so effectively made and I simply… Im proud to be a Monbebe#MONSTAX_FANTASIA #몬스타엑스_판타지아 @OfficialMonstaXpic.twitter.com/yIoI2VV5po — Emi ♡︎’s Minhyuk (@TeamMonbebe) Could 26, 2020

What do you consider “FANTASIA”?