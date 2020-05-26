MONSTA X Thrills Monbebes With High-Octane “FANTASIA” MV: Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions

MONSTA X’s followers Monbebes are in love with their new music video!
The group made a comeback on Could 26 at 6 p.m. KST with their eighth mini album “FANTASIA X” and its title monitor “FANTASIA.”
With followers everywhere in the globe celebrating their comeback, sharing favourite moments from the “FANTASIA” MV, and extra, many hashtags have been trending worldwide on Twitter! They included #MONSTAX_FANTASIA, #MONSTA_X, #몬스타엑스_판타지아 (MONSTA X FANTASIA), and extra.
Monbebes have been exhibiting how all of the members shine within the video.
Heart hyungwon its what we deserve!!! #MONSTAX_FANTASIA
pic.twitter.com/lXLkYh9VPe
— ⋈ Fantasia x! (@caratsbebe) Could 26, 2020
changkyun: sir i am good huh
WELL I’M NOT #MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/jS6PegDoZP
— ali⏳✨ #FANTASIA_X (@utopiakyun) Could 26, 2020
LEE JOOHEON ? THE MAN YOU ARE EVERYDAY, THE BAR IS ALWAYS UNREACHABLE!!!#MONSTA_X#MONSTAX_FANTASIA #몬스타엑스_판타지아 pic.twitter.com/ix75zbi6Au
— Butter Chickyun (@RamenhaeMXMB) Could 26, 2020
CENTER SHOWNU IS SO POWERFUL#MONSTA_X#MONSTAX_FANTASIA #몬스타엑스_판타지아@OfficialMonstaXpic.twitter.com/jJD6KskUSW
— brenda ✦ ???????? ? (@imkyvn) Could 26, 2020
BUT CAN WE TALK ABOUT MINHYUK HERE?!?!?!?!?#MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/TyhOm8XN0A
— ?????✨ (@srndptyxjm) Could 26, 2020
kihyun’s excessive be aware by no means fail to impress me he’s our most important vocal..#MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/2gWkjMt2hZ
— winterbeartaehyung (@winterbeartaeh3) Could 26, 2020
And the beautiful cinematography has wowed everybody!
AND THE AWARD FOR THE BEST CINEMATIC TRANSITION GOES TO…..#MONSTAX_FANTASIA @OfficialMonstaX pic.twitter.com/EAlvYrxZsC
— riri ⏳✨ (@saintchangkyun) Could 26, 2020
the aesthetics this period are insane omg #MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/x6A5MU6Kxi
— I put FANTASIA X ✨ on my provider (@HobiOnMyCarrier) Could 26, 2020
Followers have additionally observed fascinating issues within the MV and shared theories.
I can not see Kihyun’s face however looks like solely Shownu’s eyes are open why tho?#MONSTA_X #MONSTAX_FANTASIA @OfficialMonstaX pic.twitter.com/wVBU3gpvye
— Sahael ?⋈ #기다려 (@SahaelMxMbb) Could 26, 2020
I NOTICED SOMETHING… WHEN HYUNGWON IS IN FRONT OF THE MIRROR HIS REFLECTION IS MINHYUK… AND MINHYUK REFLECTION IS HYUNGWON…#MONSTA_X #MONSTAX_FANTASIA #몬스타엑스_판타지아 pic.twitter.com/AZFVieMvvl
— minhyuk’s akachan. FANTASIA X.✨ (@lovingwhalemin) Could 26, 2020
it seems like mx climbed stairs(comply with) to achieve the golden fancy space(fantasia) #MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/54qddt6bHM
— RENA (@renahaa5020) Could 26, 2020
https://twitter.com/honeystwin/standing/1265229273775865857/
General, there’s tons to like in “FANTASIA”!
are y’all listening to this??? feels like soty to me#MONSTAX_FANTASIA #MONSTAX @OfficialMonstaX pic.twitter.com/IzdHfBK46Y
— brenda ✦ ???????? ? (@imkyvn) Could 26, 2020
The tune, the efficiency, their outfits every little thing is simply so superb
The dance is admittedly bone-breaking fashion laborious and they’re proper it is a dance solely Monsta X can do and so they do it so excellent
I actually love each element I am so pleased with you @OfficialMonstaX #MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/N3w1tXMxdt
— Sahael ?⋈ #기다려 (@SahaelMxMbb) Could 26, 2020
If I’m quiet it’s as a result of I’m really speechless. I’ve no phrases. I’m in awe with the music video. The total album is so effectively made and I simply… Im proud to be a Monbebe#MONSTAX_FANTASIA #몬스타엑스_판타지아 @OfficialMonstaXpic.twitter.com/yIoI2VV5po
— Emi ♡︎’s Minhyuk (@TeamMonbebe) Could 26, 2020
Monbebe was like… #MONSTAX_FANTASIA pic.twitter.com/Tqb4RGAjPW
— joodoh | MONSTAX COMEBACK TODAY! ปิ๊มปิ่มอะ (@joodoh9794) Could 26, 2020
You realize what to do.
#몬스타엑스_판타지아#MONSTAX #MONSTAX_FANTASIA @OfficialMonstaX
Hyungwon calling on all of the monbebes to stream ??? pic.twitter.com/OrDsa9FcoN
— The Canadian Wonbebe ?? (@canadianwonbebe) Could 26, 2020
What do you consider “FANTASIA”?
