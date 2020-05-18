MONSTA X To Launch New Reality Show

MONSTA X is ready to star in their very own actuality present!

On Could 18, the streaming app Seezn introduced a brand new present with the group titled “MONSTA X Is on Trip Proper Now” (literal title).

Main as much as the present’s premiere, teasers will likely be launched on Could 21 and Could 28 at 11 p.m. KST. The trailer for the primary episode will then be launched on June Four at 11 p.m. KST.

The truth present’s premiere will happen on June 10 at 6 p.m. KST, with new episodes being launched each Wednesday and Thursday.

The poster options the members sitting collectively in entrance of a conventional Korean home and smiling extensively with drawings of a spatula, a field of popcorn, a microphone, and badminton rackets of their arms.

MONSTA X is presently set to return again on Could 26 with their new mini album “FANTASIA X” after suspending from the unique date of Could 11 on account of Shownu’s harm.

