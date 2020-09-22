MONSTA X To Participate In Campaign To Promote Korean Cultural Heritage

On September 22, the Cultural Heritage Administration and Cultural Heritage Basis revealed that MONSTA X is taking part within the Go to Korean Heritage Campaign.

The Go to Korean Heritage Campaign goals to assist individuals rediscover the worth of Korea’s tradition and heritage and lift consciousness of cultural heritage as a spot for relaxation, tourism, and therapeutic.

Together with Professor Search engine optimisation Kyoung Duk, MONSTA X shall be showing in new YouTube content material referred to as “Cultural Heritage Travelog” (literal title), during which they journey and introduce the completely different routes for visiting cultural heritage and share the historic which means behind every heritage.

The members of MONSTA X expressed, “It’s such an honor to have the ability to introduce our nation’s stunning cultural heritage. By means of this marketing campaign, we hope that extra individuals will deeply study and really feel the wonder in addition to the emotion evoked by our conventional cultural heritage.”

“Cultural Heritage Travelog” shall be launched on Go to Korean Heritage Campaign’s YouTube channel beginning September 29.

