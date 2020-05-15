General News

MONSTA X To Perform At “Prom From Dwelling” Virtual Prom Event

May 15, 2020
1 Min Read

MONSTA X will probably be acting at a digital promenade for highschool college students later this month!

On Might 14 native time, American radio star Zach Sang formally introduced that MONSTA X can be taking the digital stage at “Prom from Dwelling,” a free on-line occasion co-organized by St. Jude Youngsters’s Analysis Hospital.

Though the complete lineup of performers has but to be revealed, MONSTA X will probably be performing alongside artists like Bazzi, Kane Brown, and Lewis Capaldi.

The upcoming occasion, which can happen on Might 22 at eight p.m. ET, is open to everybody and will probably be streamed reside on each YouTube (right here) and Twitter (right here).

For extra info, try St. Jude Youngsters’s Analysis Hospital’s web site right here!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment