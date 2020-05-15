MONSTA X To Perform At “Prom From Dwelling” Virtual Prom Event

MONSTA X will probably be acting at a digital promenade for highschool college students later this month!

On Might 14 native time, American radio star Zach Sang formally introduced that MONSTA X can be taking the digital stage at “Prom from Dwelling,” a free on-line occasion co-organized by St. Jude Youngsters’s Analysis Hospital.

Though the complete lineup of performers has but to be revealed, MONSTA X will probably be performing alongside artists like Bazzi, Kane Brown, and Lewis Capaldi.

The upcoming occasion, which can happen on Might 22 at eight p.m. ET, is open to everybody and will probably be streamed reside on each YouTube (right here) and Twitter (right here).

you gotta COME TO PROM NEXT FRIDAY!! invite everybody you understand!!! the road up of gorgeous human performers is rising + we’ll be partying for and with our associates at @stjude ♥️ what shade are you carrying to promenade?? #promfromhome pic.twitter.com/yAXdmSH1V9 — Zach Sang (@zachsang) Might 14, 2020

For extra info, try St. Jude Youngsters’s Analysis Hospital’s web site right here!