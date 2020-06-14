MONSTA X To Perform At TIME Magazine’s Global TIME100 Talks Event

MONSTA X shall be making a particular look at TIME journal’s upcoming TIME100 Talks occasion!

TIME100 Talks is a brand new reside occasion sequence created by TIME journal to convene leaders from each subject with a purpose to highlight options to pressing world issues and encourage cross-disciplinary motion.

The upcoming occasion, which shall be streamed reside on June 17, will concentrate on world cooperation and rebuilding following the COVID-19 pandemic and the present financial downturn. The lineup of audio system at present contains former UN Secretary-Common Ban Ki Moon, tennis star Naomi Osaka, actor and advocate Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sinovation Ventures chairman and CEO Kai-Fu Lee.

TIME journal has additionally introduced that MONSTA X shall be making a “particular efficiency” on the occasion, and it seems that they would be the solely performers to take the digital stage.

For extra info on learn how to register for and stream the occasion, you may go to TIME100 Talks’ official web site right here!