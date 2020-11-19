MONSTA X’s Hyungwon Opens Up About His Group Being More Important To Him Than Solo Profession, His MBTI Sort, And More

In a latest interview and pictorial for @star1 journal, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon received sincere about his profession and his hopes for the longer term.

Whereas introducing MONSTA X’s new tune “Love Killa,” the title monitor of their newest album “Deadly Love,” Hyungwon described it as “a tune whose key level is the [MONSTA X] members’ reserved sexiness.”

He went on to elaborate, “The killing level of the tune is the general vibe—the whole lot is roofed up [clothing-wise], however there’s nonetheless a horny really feel.”

Hyungwon additionally spoke in regards to the group’s new B-side “No one Else”—the primary tune he has personally composed for a MONSTA X album.

“The opposite MONSTA X members helped me by giving me quite a lot of suggestions,” shared Hyungwon. “Because it’s a tune that the members personally sing, the opinion of those that’d be singing it was most necessary to me.”

“As a result of the members pulled it off so flawlessly, the tune got here out precisely the way in which I’d first imagined it in my head,” he continued. “I’ve no regrets in any respect about how the tune turned out.”

Mentioning that the MONSTA X members all had very totally different personalities, Hyungwon shared that his Myers-Briggs Sort Indicator (MBTI) kind was INFP (introverted, intuitive, feeling, and prospecting).

Describing himself as “a textbook case of INFP,” Hyungwon recalled with amusing, “Once I seemed on the examples of INFP tendencies, all of them appeared precisely like me.”

Lastly, Hyungwon revealed that so far as his priorities are involved, MONSTA X as a gaggle at all times comes earlier than any solo alternatives.

“The group is extra necessary to me than my particular person profession,” mentioned Hyungwon. “I’d wish to grow to be an artist that may promote collectively as a gaggle for a very long time.”

If you happen to haven’t already seen it, take a look at MONSTA X’s new music video for “Love Killa” right here!

