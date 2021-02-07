General News

MONSTA X’s I.M Drops First Teaser For His Upcoming Solo Release

February 7, 2021
MONSTA X’s I.M is gearing up for his first official solo launch!

In January, Starship Leisure confirmed that I.M was making ready to launch a solo single in February. Though I.M has launched numerous mixtapes up to now, this will likely be his first official solo launch since MONSTA X’s debut.

On February 7, it was introduced that I.M could be releasing a solo digital mini album titled “Duality” on February 19 at 2 p.m. KST.

What are you hoping to see in I.M’s solo mini album?

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

