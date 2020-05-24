General News

MONSTA X’s I.M Excitedly Responds To Trevor Daniel Being On Board With Working Together

May 24, 2020
MONSTA X’s I.M was delighted to search out out that American singer-songwriter Trevor Daniel can be comfortable to work with him!

On Might 23, I.M took to MONSTA X’s official Twitter account to reply to a tweet made by Trevor Daniel who wrote, “Changkyun [I.M’s real name] is dope. I’d work with him.” I.M excitedly responded, “What, how are you aware my actual title?”

I.M has talked about Trevor Daniel a number of occasions in interviews and V Stay broadcasts. He lately shared that he’s been having fun with Trevor Daniel’s music and that he believes they’ve related tastes in music. He picked Trevor Daniel’s “OMG” as a track he’s particularly been loving and stated, “If I get the possibility, I’d wish to work on music with him.”

Hopefully we get to see a collaboration between I.M and Trevor Daniel sooner or later!

MONSTA X is at the moment gearing up for his or her comeback with “FANTASIA X,” which will probably be launched on Might 26. Take a look at their teasers right here!

