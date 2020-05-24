MONSTA X’s I.M Excitedly Responds To Trevor Daniel Being On Board With Working Together

MONSTA X’s I.M was delighted to search out out that American singer-songwriter Trevor Daniel can be comfortable to work with him!

On Might 23, I.M took to MONSTA X’s official Twitter account to reply to a tweet made by Trevor Daniel who wrote, “Changkyun [I.M’s real name] is dope. I’d work with him.” I.M excitedly responded, “What, how are you aware my actual title?”

[#IM] Whatt~ how do u know my actual title ? https://t.co/NMbJezaufT — 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) Might 23, 2020

I.M has talked about Trevor Daniel a number of occasions in interviews and V Stay broadcasts. He lately shared that he’s been having fun with Trevor Daniel’s music and that he believes they’ve related tastes in music. He picked Trevor Daniel’s “OMG” as a track he’s particularly been loving and stated, “If I get the possibility, I’d wish to work on music with him.”

Hopefully we get to see a collaboration between I.M and Trevor Daniel sooner or later!

MONSTA X is at the moment gearing up for his or her comeback with “FANTASIA X,” which will probably be launched on Might 26. Take a look at their teasers right here!

