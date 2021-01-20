General News

MONSTA X’s I.M To Release First Solo Single In February

January 20, 2021
MONSTA X’s I.M might be releasing his first solo single!

On January 20, Sports activities DongA reported that I.M is engaged on producing music for his upcoming solo single launch on the finish of February. Following studies, a supply from Starship Leisure confirmed, “I.M is making ready to launch a solo single on the finish of February.”

Though I.M has launched numerous mixtapes reminiscent of “Fly with me” up to now, this might be I.M’s first official solo single since MONSTA X’s debut in Might 2015. On the thirty fifth Golden Disc Awards on January 9, I.M had revealed, “I don’t know when, however I’ll be releasing a solo single within the first half of the 12 months.”

I.M is the youngest member of MONSTA X, and the group has launched hit songs together with “Trespass,” “Comply with,” “Alligator,” “Shoot Out,” “FANTASIA,” “Dramarama,” and “Love Killa.” I.M has additionally participated in writing the rap lyrics for all the songs in his group’s home albums, and he produced songs reminiscent of “MOHAE,” “Champagne,” “U R,” “ZONE,” and “Evening View.” In Might 2016, I.M launched his first solo mixtape “WHO AM I,” which featured YESEO, and he additionally launched “BeMyFriend” with Joohoney, and “Horizon” with ELHAE.

Are you excited for I.M’s new single?

