MONSTA X’s Joohoney Talks About Writing Music And The One Thing He’s Stubborn About

In a latest interview with Dazed Korea, MONSTA X’s Joohoney talked about making music on his personal and what music is to him.

He stated, “Selling as MONSTA X, as a result of all of the members have to sing the music collectively, what I can present as a rapper is proscribed to about 4 traces. Due to that, I attempt to do issues alone that I needed to indicate, however wasn’t in a position to [in the group]. I attempt to present my story, my values, my worldview. I consider rap is a medium via which you’ll be able to categorical your self, and I need to present my actual self as a lot as doable.”

Describing what music is to him, Joohoney stated, “Music is sort of a toy that I need to exhibit to the world. It’s like if you happen to created one thing cool with Legos and say to your mother, ‘I made this. Isn’t it cool?’ I would like individuals to see the enjoyable issues I’ve made and be completely happy, have enjoyable, and even share unhappiness. That’s what music is to me, and every time I’m making music, the one factor that have to be there’s sincerity. The lyrics have to be stated with sincerity, and if you happen to like or dislike one thing, you should categorical your feelings precisely as they’re. If I’m unable to try this, I simply delete that half. With music, that’s the one factor I’m cussed about. Each single phrase have to be stated with true emotion. It may be exhausting, however I feel it’s essential.”

Supply (1)