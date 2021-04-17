MONSTA X’s Joohoney To Be Special MC On “Music Core”

MONSTA X’s Joohoney will be a special MC for this week’s broadcast of “Music Core”!

On April 17, his agency Starship Entertainment shared, “MONSTA X’s Joohoney will appear as a special MC on today’s episode of MBC’s ‘Music Core.’”

Joohoney was a special MC for “Music Chore” in June 2016, and this time, he will be hosting the show with the regular hosts SF9‘s Chani and IZ*ONE‘s Kim Min Ju.

“Music Core” airs every Saturday at 3:40 p.m. KST, and Joohoney’s special MC appearance will be part of the March 17 episode.

Watch “Music Core” on Viki!

Watch Now

Source (1)