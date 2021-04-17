MONSTA X’s Joohoney To Be Special MC On “Music Core”

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

MONSTA X’s Joohoney will be a special MC for this week’s broadcast of “Music Core”!

On April 17, his agency Starship Entertainment shared, “MONSTA X’s Joohoney will appear as a special MC on today’s episode of MBC’s ‘Music Core.’”

Joohoney was a special MC for “Music Chore” in June 2016, and this time, he will be hosting the show with the regular hosts SF9‘s Chani and IZ*ONE‘s Kim Min Ju.

“Music Core” airs every Saturday at 3:40 p.m. KST, and Joohoney’s special MC appearance will be part of the March 17 episode.

Watch “Music Core” on Viki!

Watch Now

Source (1)

How does this article make you feel?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here