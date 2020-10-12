MONSTA X’s Joohoney Tops iTunes Charts All Over The World With New Mixtape “Psyche”

MONSTA X’s Joohoney‘s new solo mixtape is making a splash on the worldwide iTunes charts!

On October 9, Joohoney dropped his fourth mixtape “PSYCHE,” that includes the title monitor “SMOKY.” Inside hours of its launch, the mixtape soared to the highest of iTunes charts in numerous international locations everywhere in the world.

Af of three p.m. KST on October 10, “PSYCHE” had hit No. 1 on iTunes High Okay-Pop Albums charts in not less than 16 completely different international locations, together with america, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Sweden, Poland, Chile, and Denmark.

“PSYCHE” additionally reached No. 1 on iTunes High Albums charts in not less than 4 completely different international locations—Chile, India, Romania, and Finland—and made it into the highest 10 in not less than 15 completely different areas throughout the globe.

Congratulations to Joohoney!

Should you haven’t already, you’ll be able to try Joohoney’s chart-topping mixtape and his music video for “SMOKY” right here!

Supply (1)