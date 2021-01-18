MONSTA X’s Kihyun Makes Thoughtful Donation To Children From Low-Income Families

MONSTA X’s Kihyun has made a heat donation!

On January 18, NGO (non-governmental group) Good Neighbors revealed that Kihyun had donated 10 million gained (roughly $9,062). The donation will likely be used to fund kits with sanitary merchandise for younger ladies from low-income households.

Beforehand in March 2020, MONSTA X donated 100 million gained (roughly $90,600) to Good Neighbors to assist these dealing with difficulties as a result of COVID-19 within the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province areas. Afterwards, MONSTA X and their fan membership Monbebe turned members of Good Neighbor’s The Neighbors Membership, which is a standing awarded to those that have made contributions of no less than 10 million gained a 12 months to the worldwide humanitarian NGO and who partake in significant actions to assist foster a tradition of giving assist to these in want.

Just lately, MONSTA X gained the Greatest Group award on the thirty fifth Golden Disc Awards, Stage of the Yr on the 2020 Asia Artist Awards, Greatest Efficiency on the 2020 Melon Music Awards, This Yr’s Artist at The Truth Music Awards, and Greatest Stage on the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Kihyun shared, “Due to the followers’ help, we have been in a position to obtain massive awards on the finish of final 12 months, and I resolved to make a donation as a result of I needed to share the happiness of receiving the awards.” He added, “I hope to contribute no less than a bit bit in order that the kids needing a serving to hand throughout these tough instances can mature in good well being.”

Hwang Sung Joo, the director of selling at Good Neighbors, shared, “We thank MONSTA X’s Kihyun who participated in giving with the intention to shield the kids who’re experiencing a chilly winter as a result of overlapping chilly spell and [concerns surrounding] COVID-19. Good Neighbors will present skilled companies, reminiscent of counseling and mentoring, along with monetary help in order that the younger ladies from home low-income households can mature in good well being.”

