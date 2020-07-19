MONSTA X’s Minhyuk And Hyungwon Show Support For Jeong Sewoon During His Comeback

Jeong Sewoon thanked MONSTA X’s Minhyuk and Hyungwon for cheering him on throughout his comeback!

On July 19, Jeong Sewoon carried out his new music “Say Sure” on SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the place his labelmate Minhyuk is presently an MC. That very same day, he took to Instagram to disclose that each Minhyuk and Hyungwon had paid him a go to backstage to point out their help.

Sharing a number of pictures he had taken with the MONSTA X members, Jeong Sewoon wrote, “Thank youuu to MONSTA X’s Minhyuk and Hyungwon, who cheered me on for my first efficiency of ‘Say Sure’ on SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’!”

Watch Jeong Sewoon’s comeback efficiency on the newest episode of “Inkigayo” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)