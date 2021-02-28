MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, APRIL’s Naeun, And NCT’s Jaehyun Say Their Goodbyes To “Inkigayo” On Last Day As Hosts

MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, APRIL’s Naeun, and NCT’s Jaehyun stated farewell to “Inkigayo.”

The February 28 broadcast of “Inkigayo” marked the final day of the three idols because the present’s MCs. The trio is sometimes called MinNaHyun, which is a mix of syllables from every of their names.

Previous to their final broadcast, Minhyuk shared just a few phrases by way of his company. He stated, “Once I turned a set MC for the primary time at a program I used to observe on TV since I used to be few minutes creating my dream of changing into a singer, I used to be actually nervous. However a 12 months and 4 months have handed already, and I’ve our final broadcast forward of me. After I turned a set member on a program for the primary time, my love for the nice manufacturing workforce and fellow hosts stored rising, so I really feel very unhappy.”

He continued, “By working with nice individuals, I used to be in a position to be taught many issues, and I feel I can accomplish quite a bit due to the assist I obtained. I wish to thank the viewers who despatched their love and assist for MinNaHyun each Sunday from their houses till now. Lastly, Monbebe, I’ll return as a greater model of myself.”

At finish of the “Inkigayo” broadcast, every MC shared their ideas on stepping down from the present after a 12 months and 4 months.

Jaehyun shared, “At this time, I felt a bit unusual for the reason that intro half. It doesn’t really feel actual but, however I feel I’ll really feel empty when it’s over. I used to be very grateful and completely happy through the one 12 months and 4 months that I spent with the nice PDs (producing administrators) and writers. I’m additionally actually grateful for the viewers who cheered for and loved MinNaHyun’s chemistry. I’ll be again with a cool efficiency.”

Naeun stated, “In the course of the one 12 months and 4 months that I spent internet hosting ‘Inkigayo,’ I discovered a lot and had such a terrific expertise. I feel that was due to the ‘Inkigayo’ workers. MinNaHyun has obtained numerous love, and I’m so, so grateful to Minhyuk and Jaehyun for taking the lead so nicely. And I additionally thank our followers Fineapple for cheering us on. I’ll proceed to work onerous. Thanks a lot.”

Minhyuk commented, “I really feel prefer it was the quickest 12 months and 4 months since my debut. Above all, I had a contented time assembly such nice colleagues, seniors and juniors, and workers. I’ll always remember it. I’m grateful for the time till now, and I hope to see you once more as a greater model of myself.”

Lastly, the three idols shared, “Thanks for displaying love for MinNaHyun. We are going to return to ‘Inkigayo’ with nice levels so please look ahead to us.’”

Pictures had been shared on every of the idols’ official Twitter accounts. They’re every posing in entrance of a wall that has MinNaHyun pictures pasted within the form of a coronary heart with the textual content “MinNaHyun,” “Thanks,” and “Love You” within the middle.

In his publish, Minhyuk wrote, “To all those that loved us, I like you and thanks. Minhyuk, you labored onerous.”

Beginning subsequent week, IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin, TREASURE’s Jihoon, and NCT’s Sungchan will take over as the brand new “Inkigayo” MCs.

Try SBS’s compilation of MinNaHyun moments, together with a clip of their final day on the finish (starting on the time stamp 33:48):

