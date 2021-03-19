MONSTA X’s Shownu Confesses He Loves Hearing Junior Idols Say They’re A Fan

In a current interview and pictorial for Elle journal, MONSTA X’s Shownu revealed it makes him extraordinarily blissful when he finds out he’s impressed junior artists!

After posing for the journal’s April difficulty, the idol sat down for a post-shoot interview through which he talked about being generally known as “bear Shownu.” When requested concerning the nickname, he defined, “I usually hear that my sluggish, relaxed look resembles a bear. It’s a nickname I like.”

Shownu additionally spoke about his current selection present “Hungry for Supply? Simply Order It!” (literal translation), remarking, “It was all the time a lot enjoyable on the filming set.” As for the Mnet audition program “CAP-TEEN,” on which he served as a choose, Shownu fondly recalled, “I used to be judges along with Lee Seung Chul on ‘CAP-TEEN,’ and the recommendation he gave to the contestants made me cease and mirror by myself self. I wish to be positively influenced by different folks.”

Not solely does Shownu wish to be positively influenced by different stars, however because it seems, he additionally actually enjoys being a constructive affect on youthful artists within the trade.

“When junior idols inform me, ‘You’re cool,’ or ‘I’m a fan,’ I really feel so grateful and proud that I can’t specific it in phrases,” he shared. “Although I can’t specific it on the skin, it’s one of many issues that makes me extraordinarily blissful.”

Lastly, Shownu appeared again on his profession as he mirrored on the character of challenges and making an attempt new issues.

“I don’t have a daring persona, however when a possibility comes my method, I attempt to no less than tackle the problem,” mentioned the idol. “MONSTA X releasing a full-length album in English within the U.S., or collaborating in a survival program as a choose—I personally suppose these had been new challenges for me.”

Supply (1)