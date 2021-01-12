MONSTA X’s Shownu Launches Personal Instagram Account

Shownu is now on Instagram!
On January 12, the MONSTA X chief opened his private Instagram account.
?
210112 #몬스타엑스 #셔누
개인 인스타그램 오픈 ?#MONSTAX #MONSTA_X#SHOWNU
?? shownuayo
?? https://t.co/u0yve4sbum
— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) January 12, 2021
Shownu uploaded a selfie for his first put up with the caption, “Let’s meet typically.”
View this put up on Instagram
Shownu is the fourth member of MONSTA X to launch a private Instagram account following Minhyuk, I.M, and Kihyun.
Observe Shownu right here!
Add Comment