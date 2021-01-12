MONSTA X’s Shownu Launches Personal Instagram Account

General News

January 12, 2021
Shownu is now on Instagram!

On January 12, the MONSTA X chief opened his private Instagram account.

Shownu uploaded a selfie for his first put up with the caption, “Let’s meet typically.”

Shownu is the fourth member of MONSTA X to launch a private Instagram account following Minhyuk, I.M, and Kihyun.

