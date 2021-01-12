MONSTA X’s Shownu Launches Personal Instagram Account

Shownu is now on Instagram!

On January 12, the MONSTA X chief opened his private Instagram account.

Shownu uploaded a selfie for his first put up with the caption, “Let’s meet typically.”

View this put up on Instagram A put up shared by 셔누 SHOWNU (@shownuayo)

Shownu is the fourth member of MONSTA X to launch a private Instagram account following Minhyuk, I.M, and Kihyun.

Observe Shownu right here!