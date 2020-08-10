MONSTA X’s Shownu Reassures Fans About His Health Following Eye Surgery

On August 9 at midday KST, MONSTA X started their on-line live performance “MONSTA X LIVE FROM SEOUL WITH LUV,” the place Shownu made considered one of his first public appearances since his surgical procedure.

In July, it was revealed that Shownu underwent surgical procedure because of retinal detachment in his left eye, and the web live performance was postponed to the present date to permit Shownu to get well from the surgical procedure.

On the live performance, Minhyuk introduced up the subject by saying, “There was the unlucky information of Shownu’s eye surgical procedure. Many individuals will need to have been fearful.” Shownu responded, “As you possibly can see, I’m very wholesome. I’m consuming properly too. Please get pleasure from in the present day’s live performance. I’m so joyful to see you all.”

MONSTA X initially had a world tour scheduled to start with a live performance in Seoul in Might, nevertheless it was postponed because of COVID-19. The brand new dates might be discovered right here.

Watch the Viki Unique “When You Name My Identify” starring MONSTA X and Gallant right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)