Monster Energy Supercross 5, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

One more season, the Milestone team offers fans of the motor world in general the opportunity to enjoy the famous Monster Energy Supercross motocross competition in style. A delivery that is quite continuous in general but that is as complete and suggestive as usual.

In our territory and throughout life, there is a great passion for the motor world in general, although it is true that motocross is perhaps not the discipline that has the most followers. A specialty that, for a few years now, is being squeezed quite plausibly by the Italian study of Milestone, an expert team in this type of development related to speed and simulation. And faithful to their annual appointment, they present us Monster Energy Supercross 5: The Official Videogame, a delivery that obviously once again has the official license of the championship of the same name organized by the AMA (American Motorcyclist Association).

A license that gives a lot of life to the title and that, of course, allows you to use and present all the teams, circuits, riders, motorcycles and other elements that are part of this spectacular sport. That is why we can become Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, Jeremy Martin, Adam Cianciarulo and other riders and exploit all the power of motorcycles made by Honda, KTM, Yamaha and other brands that take part in this competition. A delivery that, as usually happens with most annual sagas, does not incorporate too many major innovations but, despite that, it is still a title very complete and attractive that can keep us entertained for many weeks… and more if we dare to play games online.

complete and balanced

One of the main virtues of the game in my opinion has to do with how adaptable it is for all types of users. Depending on our level of expertise, we can adjust the simulation component to suit our taste. And for this very reason we can turn each race into a real challenge or use all kinds of aids (rewind, braking assistance, etc.) to make the driving experience much more relaxed and easy. matter of taste Once we adjusted our helmet and went down into the mud, we enjoyed a quite realistic behavior and well recreated from both the bikes and the riders. All the ingredients that make up this specialty, from the billboards to the impressive sequences prior to the celebration of each test, have been captured in great detail. And thanks to this, it has been possible to print a very pronounced degree of realism to the overall title.

The circuits that host the races are real, being able to choose the conditions and weather.

The races are quite exciting and are greatly enjoyed due to the characteristics of the sport itself: jumps, crashes, track exits… In addition, the sensation of speed is very well achieved from any perspective that we use to compete, accentuating even more if possible the already high level of spectacularity showing the game. Few simulators of its style can boast of such virtue.

And what about the behavior of the drivers controlled by the CPU? Well, it depends a lot on the level of difficulty that we choose… although in general they behave correctly, but it’s not like they’re the more intelligent or aggressive that I have ever seen.

It is a very complete and attractive title that can keep us entertained for many weeksAs for its modalities, as is usual both in this series and in speed titles in general, we find a wide variety of game modes and options. Beyond being able to participate in the 450 SX, 250 East and 250 West categories, we can enter quite attractive modalities. Trajectory is one of the most outstanding, being necessary to start from the lower categories to try to reach the 450 SX. Race sponsorships, challenges and other typical elements of this type of modalities have been integrated. Not surprising, but entertaining. Compound is also quite interesting, a mode that allows us to do the goat in open environments full of ramps.

We can adjust the level of simulation to our liking, an option that is always appreciated in these titles.

The increasingly difficult to find two-player split-screen mode has also been included, as well as the essential 12-player online mode, which this time features intergenerational matchmaking. Nor do I want to forget the possibility of being able to compete with two-stroke motorcycles, one of the most curious novelties of this installment, which provide a quite different riding experience. And so that nothing is missing, we also meet again with the tools of driver and track creationbeing able to download in the latter case all those that are being designed by the user community.

This interesting playable section has been accompanied by a very attractive visual finish. For some time now (specifically, since the outdated Yebris 3 engine was left behind to switch to Unreal Engine), Milestone has managed to take a step forward in this area. And although it is still not in the same league as the technical wonders that the current kings of speed are offering us right now (Forza Horizon 5, F-1 2021 or the recent Gran Turismo 7), all of his titles reach a quality highly praised technique.

The level of realism that each race gives off is more than remarkable, and graphically it reaches a more than correct level.

The recreation of the circuits is fantastic, and the textures that cover the tracks (mud, dirt, sand…) are really good. The motorcycles also enjoy an impressive modeling and, in conjunction with what I have just mentioned, they allow us to capture images in the photo mode tremendously spectacular. The physics of the riders and motorcycles is also very good, although it is true that on some occasions (such as when we suffer certain accidents) they are not as reliable as they should be. But, in general, it is a really suggestive aspect.

And as for the sound, to the usual melodies that usually appear in this type of game (quite powerful), there are comments in English (texts in Spanish) and very well recreated effects for motorcycles, perfectly setting each race in which we participate.