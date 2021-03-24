‘Monster’: Evan Peters, Niecy Nash and Penelope Ann Miller Join Cast

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s newest mission for Netflix, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” has discovered its leads.

Evan Peters, a longtime staple of Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology collection, will tackle the position of infamous serial killer Dahmer. Niecy Nash, who starred in Murphy and Brennan’s 2015 collection “Scream Queens,” has been solid because the present’s feminine lead, Glenda Cleveland. Cleveland was a neighbor of Dahmer’s who alerted police and the FBI of Dahmer’s suspicious habits, however they didn’t hear.

Penelope Ann Miller has been solid as Dahmer’s mom, Joyce, alongside Richard Jenkins, who was beforehand introduced within the position of Dahmer’s father, Lionel. Shaun Brown and Colin Ford have additionally been solid in supporting roles, with Brown portraying Tracy, an meant sufferer who managed to flee from Dahmer, and Ford enjoying a personality named Chazz.

“Monster” tells the story of Dahmer via the eyes of his victims, and examines Dahmer’s white privilege and the regulation enforcement concerned with a important lens, depicting a minimum of 10 instances that Dahmer was apprehended by police however not prosecuted.

Carl Franklin is about to direct the pilot episode of the 10-episode restricted collection, and Janet Mock may also write and direct a number of episodes. Franklin and Mock are govt producers together with Murphy and Brennan, and David McMillan will write and function supervising producer. Coloration of Change’s Rashad Robinson can be a supervising producer, with Alexis Martin Woodall and Eric Kovtun govt producing for Ryan Murphy Productions. Scott Robertson will co-produce.