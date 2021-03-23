Monster Hunter Rise: A Japanese Company Has Made Launch Day An Official Holiday

A Japanese company saw so many employees reserving Monster Hunter Rise launch day for a party, that it has finally given all of its employees the day off.

So and as Stealth discovered on Twitter, Masaki Hiyama (from technology developer Mark-On Ltd) noticed that many of the company’s employees were requesting to take the day off on March 26, when Monster Hunter Rise launches worldwide for Nintendo Switch. And in response, the company’s management decided to make the day an official holiday, assuming your employees couldn’t focus on their work.

This is amazing…… a Japanese Company is giving employees the day off for a new holiday “Monster Hunter Rise Launch Day” because so many employees were planning on taking the day off anyway. Source: https://t.co/yY77qRCUtw — Stealth (@Stealth40k) March 23, 2021

The Huffington Post Japan spoke with Hiyama-san by phone, and they commented that several employees had already requested a vacation on the 26th to be able to play the new Monster Hunter title, prompting them to make the day an official holiday. Naturally, Mark-On employees have been grateful for the decision, and many Monster Hunter fans on Twitter have been hoping their own companies would implement a similar policy.

The Monster Hunter series is incredibly successful in Japan, with each new release receiving enormous attention. It’s not a different situation than Dragon Quest, which traditionally sees so much interest on launch days that Square started selling on Saturdays to keep kids from missing school.

If you have not read it yet, we remind you that today we have published our analysis of Monster Hunter Rise. We have scored it 8.5 out of 10. And we have highlighted that it is a very agile game that “Get the most out of the Nintendo Switch.”.