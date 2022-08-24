Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak are unstoppable: they exceed a large multi-million dollar figure in sales

It is one of Capcom’s best-selling games with just over a year on the market.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of those expansions that sell millions and millions and when you play it you understand why. Today Capcom has announced through its official investment website that both Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion Sunbreak have passed a great milestone in sales.

Monster Hunter Rise has sold more than 11 million copies while Sunbreak more than 4 millionCapcom has made official a round figures for the saga, it turns out that Monster Hunter Rise has surpassed 11 million of units sold worldwide since it launched in March 2021 for Nintendo Switch. Here the thing is not left, because the expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has achieved more than 4 million of copies sold.

Capcom itself notes that the game “generated interest and excitement among gamers through a free title update in August,” which helped drive sales. They have like future plans continue to grow long-term sales while supporting the game with more free updates.

Capcom likes to brag about its successes and it’s not for nothing because, as mentioned before, Sunbreak celebrated millionaire sales in less than a week from its launch, thus catapulting Monster Hunter Rise. Even with this data, Capcom suffered a drop in revenue, but are optimistic about ending the fiscal year with profits.

More about: Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom and Sales.