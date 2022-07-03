Monster Hunter Rise breaks a new record on Steam with the launch of Sunbreak

Capcom has released its great expansion this June 30 marking the largest number of Rise users.

Yesterday, Sunbreak was released on PC and Switch, the long-awaited and enormous expansion of Monster Hunter Rise with which Capcom wants to continue bringing the latest installment of the franchise to life. From 3DJuegos we did not doubt that it would have a great reception, but the figures for its first day go even further.

And it is that, if we look at the data collected by Steam DB, we see that Monster Hunter Rise has broken its own record of users on Steam. The game has registered this June 30 a peak of 194,459 concurrent playershigher figures at the time of its launch on the Valve platform, when it registered 134,262.

It has exceeded the figures of its premiereIf we compare the numbers to which the series managed in recent weeks, we see that the jump has been enormous, since it has gone from peaks of between 20,000 and 70,000 simultaneous players to approaching 200,000 without problems. Obviously, this has been motivated by the arrival of Sunbreak, but it is still striking since users need the base game in your library if you want to access the content of the expansion.

If you haven’t checked out with Sunbreak but you have doubts about whether to get the expansion or not, there is a free demo available for you to decide if it convinces you. What is sure to cause its arrival is another commercial push for a saga that comfortably dominates the list of best-selling Capcom games.

