Monster Hunter Rise can become one of the best games in the saga with Sunbreak

Capcom is looking to follow in the footsteps of Monster Hunter World and Iceborne with Sunbreak, a massive Monster Hunter Rise expansion set for June 30. New monsters, many unknowns and a bad-tempered Elder Dragon are the novelties of a completely new region; We tell you what you can expect from all this.

I have to admit that the usual player profile and enthusiastic from Monster Hunter fascinates me; given the magnitude of the titles of the franchise, its playable complexity and its incredible ability to end one’s social life (I say this from experience), I think little is said about the incredible tenacity and ability to outperform your fan base. Capcom’s mythical beast hunting has something magical, no doubt, something like a special adventure charm, difficult to imitate, but it also has something very human, very close: the feeling that the effort brings its reward. That is, in my opinion, one of the keys behind its success, a feature that we also saw in Monster Hunter: World, which served as a gateway to the franchise for a good part of the western public. We already know that there in the Far East the license causes a sensation, but in our lands perhaps it did not always have them all with it, although it is evident that at present there are green shoots.

Continuing the recent trajectory of the Japanese studio, World was followed by the sensational Iceborne, an expansion that added an incredible amount of content to the base game, and on top of quality. And then? Next came Monster Hunter Rise, a sort of throwback to the origins; we could even say that if World wanted to open up to the masses, Rise was clearly targeting the heart of the hardcore fan. It is not always easy to combine both worlds and the result, in both cases, seemed to me superb. And here we are, a little over a year after the launch of Rise on Nintendo Switch. Six months have also passed since its arrival on computers and, luckily, the future looks pretty good for the delivery, because there is less time left for the launch of Sunbreak, a new expansion that promises to add content in abundance to Capcom’s latest iteration of monster hunting. What’s new? We will talk about that and much more below.

Kamura and Elgado vs. the Three Lords

First of all, let’s recap very briefly: In the original Rise story we had to defend our village, Kamura, from the frenzy, a catastrophe that was causing a state of madness in the monsters, something that hindered the expectations of human survival for obvious reasons. It was, therefore, a story of protection, of defending your own lands, a very natural theme in the franchise that is repeated in Sunbreak. Broadly speaking, the premise of the expansion is to help the distant outpost of Elgado resist the invasion of the monsters of the kingdom. How are the two stories connected? Simple: once you’ve finished the main story, you’ll be informed of the appearance of Lunagaron, another addition to the franchise’s extensive bestiary, back in some shady ruins. Things get a little complicated when he makes an appearance Fiorayne, a new character who tries to hunt down the creature; shortly after, he explains to you that he comes from Elgado, and that they are having their ups and downs with the local fauna. Naturally, it’s your turn to go there to fix the mess.

Specifically, there is three special monsters who seem to be behind the attacks. They receive the nickname of the Three Lords and a priori they should make things difficult for us. The first of these is Malzeno, a kind of old dragon of vampire ancestry; In fact, in one of the first trailers we could see him drying out a Rathalos, probably one of the most famous beings of the brand. This absorption of life energy allows Malzeno to evolve, a mechanic that, if you’ll allow me a cheeky observation, vaguely reminds me of the backstory of Kha’Zix, one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. The games have nothing to do with it, obviously, but the idea is there; In essence, we are talking about hunters who are in a constant process of improvement, of adaptation in the middle, so I would dare to say that Malzeno will play a fundamental role in the plot of Sunbreak. Less malrolleros are the other two gentlemen, everything must be said. Lunagaron has a roll of wyvern-wolf gelled which is super well shot, and Garangolm is kind of a high fantasy primate/armadillo hybrid. Laugh at Australia.

In Rise you protected your village from monsters, a theme that is repeated in SunbreakLuckily, I have seen these last two in action. Lunagaron is medium in size (by Monster Hunter standards) and looks quite agile and volatile; There are a few unpredictable charges and swipes in its attack pattern, but the charm comes from its ability to chill the air around it, producing significant icy blasts. Garangolm, for his part, is much more kind. He’s docile at first, to the point where he won’t go into combat until you start pestering him, at which point he turns into a beast. Moreover, in the demonstration they use the chordofibers to mount on it, so that help for a short time in the fight against Lunagaron. Of course, there are other new creatures: so far we know of the Somnacanth Aurora, a subspecies of Rise’s Somnacant, and the Almudron Magma, a fiery revision of the monster of the same name. In the same way, they also return bicharracos of other deliverieslike Seregios, the flagship monster of Monster Hunter 4: Ultimate, something quite typical in the series.

Let’s go now with another round of novelties: Sunbreak brings the master rank to Rise, just like Iceborne did with World. It is unlocked at the end of the main adventure and will be made up of a good variety of missions, generally with hypervitaminated monsters for the occasion, so that the range comes to cover one of the main needs of the installment: difficulty. On the other hand, I have to point out three aspects that I’m especially excited about: the buddy system, a much freer climbing mechanic, and countless improvements to the chordopter. Let me start with the last two because they seem to me to have a brutal synergy; one of the best additions to Rise, both on a purely creative level and in terms of gameplay, was the chordopter itself, which served as the hook of a lifetime (the vitality of hooks in the current industry is impressive of the video game). Broadly speaking, it allowed you to explore the vertical dimension and swing in the purest Spider-Man style, as well as perform special attacks.

Sunbreak leaves some unknowns, such as the amount of content, but also good feelingsWhy is this relevant to Sunbreak? because with the system free climbing, which allows you to climb different surfaces in the old way (with an energy meter), you can delve into that aerial mobility that suited the formula so well. It remains to be seen how the new movements and the sensations they transmit are related at the controls, so I advise you to take all this information with tweezers; yes, I’ll tell you in advance that you can expect little things like new offensive capabilities, or greater maneuverability to go through the scenarios of El Bastion, the nexus of the new Sunbreak zones. With regard to colleagues, it should be noted that now we can take some NPCs with us on our hunts, a mechanic that already existed in the base game but was closely linked to specific missions, generally intrinsically related to the background of certain characters. Finally, there will be plenty of new gear, though I imagine that won’t come as a surprise to you.

In short, there is less left to see how Sunbreak has turned out for Capcom. I don’t know if it will be the definitive Monster Hunter experience because he faces some incognitos (quantity and quality of content, playable additions, some naughty hitch in performance…), so it’s still early to say if the excellent career of the Osaka team in recent times will end with a flourish, but everything I’ve seen has left me with good feelings. Mind you, Iceborne put the sky high bar, and I hope that does not play tricks on him. On June 30 we cleared up doubts, both on PC and Switch.