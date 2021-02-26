Monster Hunter Rise dates its arrival on PC

Finally, Monster Hunter Rise, the exclusive (now temporary) Nintendo Switch, will come to PC, as confirmed by its producer Ryozo Tsujimoto. It’s first coming to Switch in March of this year, but Tsujimoto has told our fellow IGN Japan in an interview that on PC will be able to count on him in early 2022.

“We have received many requests for a PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, especially from players in other countries, so we have decided to develop a PC version, which we hope to launch in early 2022” said Tsujimoto. “It is still in development, so we will share detailed information when it becomes available.”

No more details have been given about this future version for PC.

While Monster Hunter has been a successful franchise in Japan especially, 2018’s Monster Hunter: World and its Iceborne expansion launched the brand to an unprecedented level of global success. That has emboldened Capcom, and now they know that fans continue to want new installments on other platforms, as is the case with Rise.

The game has been developed with the technical capabilities of the Switch in mind. It remains to be seen if by adapting to PC, all this will be taken differently and the game will arrive with new visual and technical aspects in general.