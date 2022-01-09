Monster Hunter Rise debuts launch trailer on PC, with improved graphics and a new feature

Capcom’s title arrives on Steam on January 12 and will include the ability to activate different visual filters.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 7 January 2022, 16:51 22 comments

One of the first big launches of 2022 is Monster Hunter Rise, that premieres on PC after successfully going through the Switch catalog. Capcom made a demo available to players so that Steam users could access a trial version beforehand in order to decide whether or not to get the title. One that, by the way, will include all the content that we have already known on the Nintendo platform.

To prepare its landing on the Valve platform, they have shared the launch trailer that you can see above these lines, with a video of less than two minutes that specifically shows us the PC version, which will run on computers with improved graphics and performance and some new features we haven’t seen yet.

We can choose between different visual filtersWe talk about the implementation of different visual filters that we can choose whether to activate or not depending on our tastes. In this way, we will be able to see the game in black and white tones, with the sepia filter, in the purest Japanese style or with a cinematic look that will make it appear that a movie is being played, in addition to others that appear in the video.

It will be next january 12 when we can finally put the glove on the PC version of a Rise that will add its great expansion, Sunbreak, in the summer, about which we will know more during the spring. This week we have been able to know a little more about the Capcom plans with their franchises and, for example, they have confirmed a DLC for Resident Evil Village, in addition to hinting that they will continue to work on remakes of classic titles from the horror series. Other sagas will also receive news during 2022 taking advantage of anniversary celebrations, as in the specific cases of Street Fighter or Mega Man.

