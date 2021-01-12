Monster Hunter Rise demo for Nintendo Switch caused the eShop to crash

Although Nintendo has confirmed that the error has already been fixed, and IGN has been able to access the eShop to download the demo of Monster Hunter Rise (for Nintendo Switch), the release of this free version of Capcom’s game would have caused the digital store to crash this morning.

In fact, the store has been in “emergency maintenance” not scheduled, and although the reason has not been specified at any time, it has coincided with the time of the publication of the demo.

The fact is that the eShop has been inactive for at least 4 hours since it fell. For its part, Nintendo’s Japanese customer support Twitter account he repeatedly apologized for the problems.

As for the demo of Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch, remember that it includes two missions and two tutorials (in the Shrine Ruins area). In addition, this demo also puts at our disposal the 14 types of weapons that the final game will have. Not forgetting the multiplayer mode, which can be played both online and locally in this version.

Furthermore, yesterday’s Monster Hunter Rise event revealed a number of new monsters (also returning ones) and details about the game, including the fact that a new ability will allow you to ride monsters. The latter, by the way, is a skill that you can also try in the demo.

In addition, today we already know that the demo weighs 1.6 GB, as well as that the missions can be played a maximum of 30 times before the closing date of the demo (next February 1, 2021).

Remember that Monster Hunter Rise has a release date scheduled for March 26, 2021. And after a while without this happening, it will once again be a completely exclusive delivery of a Nintendo console.