Monster Hunter Rise demo gives items for the full game

Three days ago we told you that the launch of the demo of Monster Hunter Rise it had even brought down the eShop. Everyone is eager to try the installment of the saga that has been created for Nintendo Switch, but it also comes with a little detail for players who later acquire the full title: it provides items.

Players who save the game in the demo will have a number of items that could be very helpful: 20 Mega Potions, 5 Traps, 10 Energy Drinks, 5 Mega Demondrug and 5 Mega Armorskin.

Yes, we know that they are items that to any veteran could not suppose any substantial improvement in the experience, but for those who are starting in the saga, they are a relief. The demo, we remind you, includes two missions and two tutorials (in the Shrine Ruins area). In addition, this demo also puts at our disposal the 14 types of weapons that the final game will have. Not forgetting the multiplayer mode, which can be played both online and locally in this version.

The game will go on sale on March 26 of this year.

Source: Comicbook