Monster Hunter Rise has already sold 4 million units in its first weekend

Monster Hunter Rise, the latest game in Capcom’s long-running series, has sold four million copies in its opening weekend, the company itself has announced.

The new Monster Hunter game is currently only available on Nintendo Switch, which means that all copies sold so far are for that platform only. For comparison, Monster Hunter World sold five million copies in three days, but on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms.

As of December 31, 2020, Capcom had sold 66 million units of Monster Hunter games in the entire history of the series. Taking these new figures into account, the series has already sold more than 70 million copies.

In any case, 2021 is a great year for Monster Hunter; Rise was launched to rave reviews, and a second game, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, will be released for Nintendo Switch on July 9, 2021. In addition, this year we have seen how Monster Hunter has been adapted into a movie by Hollywood. Additionally, in early 2022, Monster Hunter Rise will also be coming to PC.

If you have not tried Monster Hunter Rise yet, we recommend you take a look at the analysis that we dedicate to it from IGN. We gave him a score of 8.5 out of 10 and from him we commented that “It may be a bit overwhelming for newcomers and lacking in depth in some ways for veterans, but it does get the most out of the Nintendo Switch.”.

For those who are already enjoying the hunting adventure (alone or in company), we also have a very interesting article. In this case, we are talking about a report in which we tell you 24 things that Monster Hunter Rise does not tell you by itself and which are very useful to know.